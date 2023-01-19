Watch CBS News
Patriots have interviewed Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator job

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- With reports popping up all week about the Patriots interviewing various offensive coordinator candidates, the lack of reported interview for the presumed favorite candidate in Bill O'Brien stood out as a bit odd.

But that's no longer the case, as the Patriots interviewed O'Brien on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.

O'Brien ran the Patriots' offense for three years -- only having the official OC title for one of those -- from 2009-11, and he's been considered the front-runner to return to Foxboro to take over the offense once again in 2023.

And with his contract at Alabama ending, O'Brien seems primed to jump back to the NFL, after his six-year tenure as Texans head coach ended in 2020.

Other candidates who have interviewed or will interview for the position include Keenan McCardell, Adrian Klemm, Shawn Jefferson, and Nick Caley.

