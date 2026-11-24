Thanksgiving dinner was hand-delivered by the New England Patriots on Tuesday night. Players past and present got into the holiday spirit, meeting Roxbury neighbors and helping to drive the success of a longtime Goodwill tradition.

"Kraft does a great job allowing the space for us to be out here and be able to give back and be able to pour into this community. This place means so much to them and obviously the Patriots mean so much to them. It's always a special time," said Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

The Patriots Foundation has partnered with Goodwill for more than three decades, sending home some 200 families with everything they need to give thanks.

"I'm very thankful and blessed. It helps people and me to bring the happiness to my table for Thanksgiving," said Dahay Lopez with her toddler. "Very amazing with my family."

This tradition makes Thanksgiving possible for so many of our neighbors. But after the holidays have come and gone, it's the mission of Goodwill that supports and empowers these families all year long, really changing their lives.

"They may have gone through our career center and just found a job. They may be in training. The whole idea is someone who has a barrier gets the support they need to work and support their family," Joanne Hilferty explained.

Some of the Patriots' wives and young kids joined the team to volunteer. As they walked the meals out to fans' cars, they talked a little football, but mostly food and family.

"We're so blessed. God has extended so much grace to us. This time of year, you want to be able to give back as well. This is what the holiday is about," said safety Kevin Byard.

"The Goodwill has just really helped me. These people, their lives are real. This is real for them. They depend on moments like these just so they can come together with their families on Thanksgiving Day to share stories, to share memories, to share love and joy. That's the main goal right?" said Leah Spence.