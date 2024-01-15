Patriots not expected to name a general manager until after the NFL Draft -- if at all

Sports Final: Why Jerod Mayo is the right choice to be head coach of the Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots wasted no time in filling Bill Belichick's role as head coaching, promoting Jerod Mayo just a day after parting ways with Belichick. But don't expect to the team to fill its general manager position anytime soon.

The Patriots haven't technically had a general manager -- at least by title -- since before the Bill Parcells era in New England. Belichick ran the front office for much of his tenure with the Patriots, with final say over nearly all roster decisions.

That will all change now, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are in "no rush" to hire a general manager. The team may even wait until after the 2024 NFL Draft to fill that position -- if they fill the position at all.

Shortly after Schefter's report over the weekend, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry also reported that the Patriots are "not expected" to hire a new GM.

"It's anticipated by team sources that both Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf will remain with the Patriots and have prominent roles in personnel," Perry posted to X over the weekend.

"The Patriots will likely interview additional candidates for leadership positions, but there's no guarantee at the moment anyone will get the GM title," The Athletic's Jeff Howe also added.

With Belichick departing last week, both Wolf and Groh became the senior members of New England's personnel department. Wolf, 41, has been in New England since 2020 and is currently the team's director of scouting. Groh has been with the franchise since 2011, and has served as New England's director of player personnel for the last two seasons.

This is a massive offseason for the Patriots, as the team is looking to bounce back from a 4-13 season. New England owns the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and will have loads of cap space to build up the roster. Wolf and Groh will lead the player personnel department throughout the process, and if the team ends up naming a GM, one of them will likely take that role. It wouldn't make sense to have them run the offseason and then hand things over to a new general manager after the fact.