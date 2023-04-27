Final Patriots mock draft roundup: Lots of different options for Pats at No. 14

FOXBORO -- Tonight is the night we find out what the Patriots will do with the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Will Bill Belichick make use of it and draft a left tackle, cornerback, or an edge rusher? Or will he go in a totally different direction and draft yet another running back?

Will the Patriots take another shot at a quarterback despite having Mac Jones on the roster (or, potentially, trade Jones???) or find him another option in the receiving corps?

Or will Bill do what Bill does and trade back? Maybe he'll trade up this time around, since the Patriots have 11 total picks heading into tonight's first round.

We don't really know what the Patriots will do, and when rounding up the Mock Drafts for a final time, the mockers believe the Patriots could go in a number of different directions.

So here's one final look at who the mock drafters believe could be a member of the Patriots later on this evening, including a few that believe the Patriots will move up a few spots!

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

"We would've considered Bijan Robinson here had the Eagles not already taken him. Instead, the Pats help Mac Jones by bolstering the offensive line. Johnson had a solid career at Ohio State, where he played left tackle in '22 and was the team's right guard in '21. That position flexibility could serve him well early in his career."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Northwestern guard Peter Skoronski blocks against the Maryland Terrapins. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"The Patriots are the biggest enigma in the league. If Bill Belichick wasn't running this team, we would have major questions about the roster. Vegas has already spoken, making them 10-1 to win the AFC East, by far the biggest number in the division."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones celebrates after a touchdown play during the 2023 CFP National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Jones is a little bit of a project, yet he has massive upside at the left tackle spot."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez returns an interception against the Colorado Buffaloes during the 2022 season. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

"New England has taken some smaller, less-heralded cornerbacks but Bill Belichick has always favored long boundary cornerbacks. An offensive tackle would be ideal here but it would be a stretch to take one over Christian Gonzalez, who has the traits to earn a lot of money over the course of his NFL career."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (at No. 11)

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Stackpole has the Patriots trading up with the Titans to snag the Kentucky QB.

"The Patriots reportedly have 'real interest' in Will Levis after trying to shop Mac Jones this offseason. With Levis falling outside the top 10, they move up three spots to nab him."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

"Jones might have the most upside of all the tackles in this class. He is a smooth tackle who can move in space and excels getting to the second level. He could step in and solve the left tackle spot for the Patriots, a position of need. I think he could also play guard down the road."

Pro Football Focus: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

"As far as team-player fits go, there aren't too many better than Porter to New England. The Patriots ask their cornerbacks to play a lot of press man, something the Penn State product specializes in."

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech (at No. 11)

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Tyree Wilson sacks TCU quarterback Max Duggan during the 2022 season. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lazar has the Patriots moving up on Thursday night, sending the 14th overall pick and No. 76 in the third round to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 11 pick. With that selection, the Patriots bulk up their pass rush with Tyree Wilson.

"Taking an edge rusher would be a surprising development for those who aren't paying attention, and I was tempted to take Smith-Njibga here. However, I can't see Belichick trading up for a receiver. ... My gut says that Belichick would absolutely swoon over the physical tools and three-down versatility that Wilson brings to the table to the point where he might be one of the top prospects on New England's board."

Nick O'Malley, MassLive.com: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"This is it: The ideal scenario for the Patriots. I know, it's not very flashy. But this would be a prototypical Belichick pick. Witherspoon is the best player available here and would fill the need for an elite cover man who can eventually match up against opposing teams' No. 1 receivers."

Bo Marchionte, Sports Illustrated: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (at No. 23)

Maryland cornerback Deonta Banks during the 2020 season. Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

Marchionte has New England trading back with the Vikings, who draft quarterback Will Levis at No. 11 while the Pats land on the Maryland corner at No. 23.

"The Patriots need to stick the landing on a No. 1 pick. It's been some time since Bill Belichick and company have been able to draft a real star. New England has lost its flair as being the No. 1 destination for star players to chase rings. No players mention the Patriots anymore in that regard. That places a bigger emphasis on getting the draft right. Banks posted superb numbers at the NFL Combine, running a 4.35 forty, 42-inch vertical and 11'4' broad jump. The Patriots land a gem in Banks, a perimeter corner with a 6-foot-1 and 197-pound frame."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

"If the Patriots look to add more size to their cornerback depth chart, Banks would do so without sacrificing the group's speed. He has the tape that will have Bill Belichick interested."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

"The slide is over for Wilson. To be honest, if teams are OK with the Texas Tech product's medicals, he should go much earlier than this. If there is a concern, he could slide. Wilson's size and length are right in the middle of the plate for what Bill Belichick looks for on the edge."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness celebrates a sack during the 2021 season. Matthew Holst / Getty Images

"Some players just feel like New England Patriots. Van Ness is one of them. Smart, physical and tough."

Charles Davis, NFL Network: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

"Arguably the top OL in the draft, Skoronski can play tackle or guard and will provide an immediate impact for the Patriots."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson rushes for a touchdown against Kansas during the 2022 season. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Bill Belichick zigs while the rest of the league zags, taking a running back in the first round. Robinson gives the Patriots an elite RB1 in the backfield to anchor the offense and alleviate some pressure on Mac Jones to carry the unit."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Boston Colleges Zay Flowers points to the crowd on his way to the end zone. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"A gamebreaker who can play inside, outside and contribute on special teams. The Patriots need points, points, points. Zay helps.'