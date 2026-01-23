Patriots superfans craft their own matching wardrobes for game days

A pair of New England Patriots superfans have been making waves at games over their matching attire and self-made threads.

Lesley Wilkins has had season tickets to the Patriots for more than a decade. Years ago, she befriended Pam Vetrano. The pair happened to have desks that abutted one another at work.

"One day she is like, 'Hey, do you want to go to a Patriots game?' I am like, 'Oh absolutely," said Vetrano.

"We ended up going to the game, and from then on I didn't want to go with anyone else," said Wilkins.

In the years since, they have been collecting and creating Patriots gear. They have roughly 30 jackets to go along with shirts, dresses, and bedazzled shoes. They often get together before the season to create some of their wardrobes.

Lesley Wilkins holds up two bedazzled Patriots jackets she made. CBS Boston

"We are very superstitious, but we always wear the same thing," said Wilkins of their matching attire every game.

"Every game we have to match, and we are grown adults, and we match from head to toe," said Vetrano.

"There is always a meeting before the game, and then we bring all of our jewelry to the game and decide at the game. We probably have 30 pairs of earrings too," said Wilkins.

The pair doesn't sell their creations and rarely gives them away. They took the opportunity to offload some of their clothes while going to Patriots games in London and Germany.

"We gave away some of our gear when we were there because people there don't have the same ability to buy the same things that we do here," said Wilkins.

If the Patriots make it to the Super Bowl, Vetrano will be overseas then too, although she is now questioning it.

"I will be in Japan, but I actually contemplated canceling Japan if they do make it to the Super Bowl," said Vetrano.