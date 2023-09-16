Patriots elevate LB, Calvin Munson and WR, Jalen Reagor to 53-man roster

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots have elevated linebacker Calvin Munson and wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster Saturday evening for Sunday's game against Miami.

Munson was elevated from the practice squad last week and played on special teams in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10. Munson was originally signed to the Patriots practice squad in October of 2022, after being released by the Miami Dolphins that same month. He was released by the Patriots on August 29, 2023, and signed back to the practice signed on August 30. He has played in four games, with seven starts, 45 total tackles and two starts.

Reagor was signed to the practice squad on September 1 after being released by the Minnesota Vikings on August 30. He has played in 44 regular season games, with four touchdowns, and 72 receptions for 799 yards.

No other roster moves were made by the Patriots, which may be a good sign for the offensive line. Both Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu missed last week's opener, but may have a better chance to play against Miami.

Join us Sunday for all the Patriots coverage you need. Patriots Gameday starts your day at 11:30am on WBZ-TV and after the game join us for 5th Quarter also on WBZ-TV.