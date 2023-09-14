Everything you need to know about Patriots-Dolphins in Week 2

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots will look to bounce back from a Week 1 loss on Sunday night, when the Miami Dolphins come to Gillette Stadium for an AFC East showdown.

Not only is it New England's first divisional game of the season and a prime time matchup, but it's the first throwback game of 2023. So we'll be seeing Mac Jones and company take the field in those red jerseys and white "Pat Patriot" helmets that everyone loves.

Here's all you need to know heading into the Week 2 tilt on Sunday night:

Patriots vs. Dolphins

-The Patriots and the Dolphins have been squaring off since 1966. Miami owns a 60-55 edge overall, while New England has taken two of the three playoff meetings.

-The Patriots are 38-19 against the Dolphins when the two teams play in New England. They're 17-4 against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

-This weekend will be the fourth meeting between the two teams on a Sunday night, with Miami winning two of the previous three matchups. This will be the first time a Patriots-Dolphins Sunday night game is played in New England.

-New England and Miami have played each other in prime time 18 times overall (12 on Monday night, three each on Thursday and Sunday night), with the Dolphins holding a 10-8 advantage.

-The Pats are 27-19 against the Dolphins since Bill Belichick took over in 2000.

-Mac Jones has thrown five touchdowns to just two interceptions, averaging 240 passing yards in his four games against the Dolphins. But the Pats QB is just 1-3 against Miami.

-Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 4-0 in his career against the Patriots, with three touchdown passes and three rushing scores in those four wins.

Connections

-Jones and Tagovailoa were teammates at Alabama in college. Mac took over for an injured Tua down the stretch in 2019, and led the Crimson Tide to a Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan.

Jones also threw passes to Miami's Jaylen Waddle in college.

-The Patriots have five former Dolphins on their roster: WR DeVante Parker, TE Mike Gesicki, DL Davon Godchaux, LB Raekwon McMillon (IR), and LB Calvin Munson.

-There are a lot of former Patriots on the Dolphins: P Jake Bailey, CB Justin Bethel, DB Keion Crossen, WR Raleigh Webb, DE Chase Winovich, and T Isaiah Wynn.

-There are plenty of former Patriots elsewhere in the Dolphins franchise too: GM Chris Grier, Offensive Assistant Mike Judge, and WR Coach Wes Welker.

Other Stuff You Need To Know

-The Patriots are playing back-to-back home games to start a season for the first time since 1995.

-The Pats are 7-1 at home when wearing their red throwback unis.

-Tua was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1 after throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the L.A. Chargers.

-Tyreek Hill has five touchdowns in his six regular-season matchups with the Patriots, with three of them coming in one game in 2018 as a member of the Chiefs (which the Patriots won, 43-40). With the Dolphins last season, Hill had 12 receptions for 149 yards over his two games against the Pats.