Patriots claim WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from Bears, place Jalen Hurd on reserve/retired list

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have added yet another receiver to the mix in training camp. New England has reportedly picked up rookie wideout Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

Pitts went undrafted out of Delaware in April, landing with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver had 10 touchdowns for the Hens in 2022, catching 57 passes for 631 yards.

He spent parts of six seasons in Delaware, and finished his college career with 172 receptions for 2,429 yards and 23 touchdowns over 59 games played.

Pitts joins a pretty crowded receiver room in New England. Veterans DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kendrick Bourne make up the top of the depth chart with second-year receiver Tyquan Thornton, rookies Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, and Ed Lee vying for a roster spot in camp.

The Patriots also signed free agent receiver Jalen Hurd last week, but he was hurt in practice the other day has opted to retire. Hurd was placed on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, and the Patriots immediately filled his roster spot with Pitts.