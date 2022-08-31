Patriots claim no players after league-wide cuts

BOSTON -- One day after rosters around the league went from 80 to 53, the Patriots didn't add any players via the waiver wire.

Teams had until noon on Wednesday to claim any players who had been waived a day earlier, and though 33 players were claimed around the league, the Patriots didn't make any additions. The Patriots had been at No. 21 on the waiver wire priority list, and it's not yet known if they had placed a claim on a player that was taken earlier on the wire.

That could be because the team figures to be in line to sign at least one player to the 53-man roster, once Tyquan Thornton officially is placed on injured reserve. The team could add another player if Ty Montgomery requires an IR stint as well.

The Patriots did lose one player to the waiver wire in tight end Devin Asiasi, who was reportedly set to join the Patriots' practice squad before the Bengals claimed him.

Asiasi was the only player waived by the Patriots who was claimed on Wednesday, and the Patriots are now free to build their practice squad and make any other necessary roster moves as they prepare for the 2022 season.