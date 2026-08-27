Kyle Williams hauls in another long TD, but Browns throttle Patriots in preseason finale

Dillon Gabriel threw three touchdown passes — two to Luke Floriea — and Taylen Green directed a 98-yard touchdown drive to help the Cleveland Browns beat the New England Patriots 37-13 on Thursday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

Gabriel and Green got extended looks as they vie for the Browns' third quarterback spot. Gabriel got the start and played the first half while Green saw the second-half snaps.

Gabriel, in his second year after being a third-round pick in the 2025 draft, completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and a 157.9 passer rating as he led the Browns (1-2) to points on the first five drives.

Green showed off his dual-threat ability during his four possessions. He was 5 of 7 passing for 27 yards along with eight rushing attempts for 66 yards.

Tommy DeVito started for New England (1-1-1) and was in for two drives and was 2 of 4 for 55 yards. He led the Patriots to their only touchdown on their opening possession, connecting with Kyle Williams for a 45-yard score in the first quarter to tie it at 7. Williams has now scored a touchdown in all three preseason games this year.

Behren Morton played the rest of the game and led the Patriots on two scoring drives that ended with field goals by Andy Borregales. Morton completed 18 of 28 passes for 123 yards with two interceptions.

Nice showing by Gabriel

Gabriel started six games as a rookie last season with seven touchdowns and two interceptions He did not factor in the starting quarterback competition where Deshaun Watson beat out Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel saw spot action in the fourth quarter in the first two preseason games, but looked more comfortable on Thursday night. He connected with Luke Floriea for 6- and 14-yard touchdown receptions in the first quarter, and Ahmani Marshall had a 7-yard score on a screen pass late in the second quarter to extend Cleveland's lead to 27-10.

Gabriel also had a nice 52-yard completion to Ben Patterson up the left sideline to the Patriots' 21 on the first play of the third drive, which resulted in the first of Andre Szmyt's three field goals. There was also a 29-yard throw to Kole Wilson midway through the second quarter to get the Browns back in the red zone.

Green provides excitement

Green set a combine record by running a 4.36 second, 40-yard dash, the fastest run by a QB since at least 2003. The sixth-round pick showed off that speed on second-and-9 from the Browns 3 when he avoided being tackled in the back of the end zone and scrambled around left end for a 30-yard gain.

That was the second play of a 15-yard, 98-drive that took 9:26. It was capped by Davon Booth's 9-yard TD run.

On the drive, Green had 5 carries for 46 yards and completed all four of his passes for 27 yards.

Injuries

Browns: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio (bicep) and DT Elijah Chatman (quadriceps) did not return after being injured in the first half.

Up next

Patriots: Open the season at Seattle on Sept. 9 in a Super Bowl 60 rematch.

Browns: Have a Week 1 matchup at Jacksonville on Sept. 13.