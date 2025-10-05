How To Watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The New England Patriots will be back in prime time Sunday night when they pay a visit to Highmark Stadium for an AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

That means New England and Buffalo fans can watch a full slate of NFL games (or rake some leaves) before tuning into Patriots-Bills. The two teams will have the attention of NFL fans around the country on national television on Sunday night.

How can you watch Patriots vs. Bills on cable?

Sunday night's game is on NBC with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m.

How can you stream Patriots vs. Bills?

Fans can stream Sunday's Patriots-Bills game on NFL+ (only outside the New England market and a subscription is required). It can also be streamed on the NBC Sports app with TV provider credentials.

Patriots vs. Bills history

Sunday will be the 132nd time the Patriots and the Bills face each other, with New England touting a 79-51-1 record against Buffalo. Those 79 are wins the most for the Patriots against any opponent.

New England and Buffalo have split their regular season series in three of the last four seasons. The Bills swept the Patriots in 2022.

Patriots vs. Bills storylines

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye gets to play in the Sunday night spotlight for the first time in his career. He's completed 74% of his passes through the first four weeks, which is the best stretch for a second-year QB in NFL history. He's got a chance to match something only Tom Brady did back in 2007, which you can read about here in our news and notes for Sunday's game.

Maye will be looking to feed Stefon Diggs, who is making his first return to Buffalo since the Bills traded him to the Texans ahead of the 2024 season. Diggs is coming off his first 100-yard game for the Patriots last week, and is looking forward to play against his former team.

On the other side is Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown for 19 touchdowns and rushed for five more in his 13 games against New England. He is 7-6 for his career against the Patriots, but one of those losses was Week 18 last season when he played just one series.

Who is predicted to win Patriots vs. Bills?

The Bills are 7.5-point favorites for Sunday's game. Half of the CBS Sports panel is picking the Patriots to cover, but no one is picking New England to win straight up.

What is the Patriots' schedule the rest of the 2025 season?

Week 1: Raiders 20, Patriots 13

Week 2: Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

Week 3: Steelers 21, Patriots 14

Week 4: Patriots 42, Panthers 13

Week 5: Patriots @ Bills, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6: Patriots @ Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Patriots @ Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Patriots @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Patriots @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins, TBD

Patriots vs. Bills coverage on WBZ-TV

The game isn't on WBZ, but we'll get you ready for the game with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m., and will break down Patriots-Bills on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game.