Patriots' opponents for 2024 season are now locked in

By Matt Geagan

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- With nearly two dozen players set to hit free agency, we don't know who will be on the Patriots roster in 2024. Heck, we don't even know who will be coaching the Patriots in 2024, given the great unknown surrounding Bill Belichick's job security.

But we do know who the Patriots will be playing in 2024, with New England's opponents for next season locked in following Sunday's Week 18 results. 

After a last-place finish in 2023, the Patriots will play a last-place schedule in 2024.

The Bears were the final opponent added to New England's schedule on Sunday, with Chicago finishing in last place in the NFC North. The Pats will also play the Cincinnati Bengals and the L.A. Chargers, both of which finished in last place in their respective divisions.

All teams in the AFC East will play the AFC South and the NFC West next season. Here is a full list of New England's opponents for 2024:

Home

Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks

Away

Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars  
Tennessee Titans
Arizona Cardinals  
Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers

The Patriots will play only eight games at home in 2024. They only played eight games at Gillette Stadium in 2023, but that was because their game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany counted as a home game.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 8:45 AM EST

