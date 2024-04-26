Patriots 2024 NFL Draft: Their picks, needs, and possible targets on Day 2

What Drake Maye said after being drafted by the Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got their quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, ending months of speculation by taking Drake Maye third overall. But New England's work is far from done this weekend.

Friday should be a much busier day for the Patriots, who have a pair of picks to make Friday evening near the top of the second and third rounds. They have plenty of holes to fill on the roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but could also use these picks as trade bait.

Here's what New England is working with on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

When will the Patriots pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Pats won't have to wait long Friday night, as they own the second pick in the second round, the 34th overall selection. They'll be picking right after the Buffalo Bills, who traded down twice Thursday night and will pick first Friday.

Each team has seven minutes to make their pick in the second round, which will kick off around 7 p.m. Friday night.

The Patriots also own the fourth pick in the third round, the 68th overall selection. Teams have five minutes to make their picks in the third round.

What positions do the Patriots need to address on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Now that Maye is in tow, the Patriots say they're going to do everything to support the young QB and make sure he succeeds at this level. So expect them to address their two biggest needs Friday night: Wide receiver and offensive tackle.

"We need to add some weapons to the offense," Eliot Wolf said Thursday after taking Maye. "We need to shore up the offensive line. We have good players already at those positions but really just increasing the depth and the competition."

Receivers and tackles were pretty popular on Thursday night. Seven wideouts went in the first round, as did seven tackles. If the Patriots are looking for someone who can start at left tackle right away, they'll have to act quick on Friday night.

While a bunch of receivers have already come off the board, this year's draft class is absolutely loaded with talent at the position. They could opt to take one of the best available at 34, or they address the need at tackle first and hope there is still a decent crop of receivers to pick from with the 68th selection.

Who could the Patriots draft on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The talent at receiver is outstanding and the Pats could get a top-line receiver early Friday night.

Texas' AD Mitchell is intriguing at 34 -- unless the Bills decide to get him for Josh Allen -- with a lot of size (6-foot-2, 205 lbs) and toughness. He runs great routes for a big guy and can make some real jaw-dropping catches.

Georgia's Ladd McConkey is also still on the board and can play both inside and out, much like Florida State's Keon Coleman. If the Pats opt to wait on a receiver until the third round, Michigan's Roman Wilson, Oregon's Troy Franklin, and Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk may still be up for grabs.

Options at tackle include Kingsley Suamataia of BYU, Patrick Paul of Houston, and Kiran Amedgadjie of Yale. They would be a reach at No. 34, but the Patriots may have to reach if they want to address this very important position.

Could the Patriots swing a trade on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Pats were reportedly looking into getting back into the end of the first round, but that never came to fruition on Thursday night. But they'll be working the phones all day Friday, and that No. 34 pick should be a popular request from other teams.

The Pats could trade down Friday night in an effort to gain another pick or two. They could also use the pick to potentially snag a disgruntled receiver, such as San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk, who has reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers. While they could get a receiver with a lot of upside at No. 34, Aiyuk is already a stud and would instantly become the team's No. 1 threat in the passing game.

It would take more than just the 34th pick to get Aiyuk, and they'd need to pay him in the near future, but it would be worth it for a Patriots team desperate to bring in talent for their quarterbacks.