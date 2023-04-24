Bruins won't rest Bergeron, Krejci in Game 5 if they are cleared to play

BOSTON -- The Bruins have taken a 3-1 lead over the Florida Panthers despite missing Patrice Bergeron for the entire series. And for the last two games, Boston has been without second-line center David Krejci.

Those absences didn't slow the Bruins down in their two games in Sunrise, Florida, with Boston winning both contests in convincing fashion. They head home for Wednesday night's Game 5 with a chance to close out the Panthers and get a nice break ahead of the second round.

Considering the Bruins have won three of four without Bergeron this series, there is a line of thinking that maybe the team would be better off just keeping its captain out of the lineup Wednesday night and afford him some more time to rest that lingering upper-body injury he's been dealing with since the final game of the regular season.

If the Bruins take care of business in Game 5 without Bergeron, he'd get some extended time off to really heal up before the next round. The same goes for Krejci; even if he's healthy, why risk it with the Panthers on the brink?

The Bruins, however, do not subscribe to that line of thinking. They are much more optimistic that Bergeron will return for Game 5 than they are about Krejci, but head coach Jim Montgomery made it clear after Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 4 that if either are cleared to play, they will be out there on Wednesday night.

"If they and the doctors say that they are able to play, they are playing," Montgomery said Sunday. "You don't take chances in the playoffs. You don't wait and [think], 'Oh, he's going to get another eight days of rest.' If he's healthy and we know what the situation is, if he gets the green light, he's playing on Wednesday.

"Both of them, but especially Bergeron," added Montgomery. "I have higher hopes for him playing than Krejci."

Krejci was a late scratch ahead of Friday night's Game 3 with an upper-body injury. He was initially given a 50-50 chance at playing on Sunday, but was ruled out early in the morning. It sounds like he's considered doubtful for Wednesday night.

Bergeron, however, has a chance at playing after remaining in Boston over the weekend. And Montgomery has made it crystal clear that if Bergeron is given a thumbs up to play, he will be doing just that as the Bruins look to move on in the Stanley Cup playoffs.