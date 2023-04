Sports Final: Bob Beers on the shorthanded Bruins taking a 3-1 series lead over Panthers The Bruins haven't had Patrice Bergeron for their playoff series against the Panthers and have been without David Krejci the last two games. But Boston went down to Florida and won both games, giving them a 3-1 series lead. Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers join Dan Roche to break down the series so far, and highlights which players have stepped up for Boston.