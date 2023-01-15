Watch CBS News
Passenger from Iceland to Boston cruise indicted on abusive sexual conduct charge

BOSTON — A Minnesota man is facing a charge of abusive sexual contact while on a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston this past summer, according to federal prosecutors in Massachusetts.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a male crewmember on Aug. 30, 2022, while aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship, according to the charging documents. 

The alleged assault happened in a men's restroom that the crewmember had entered in the early morning hours to clean, the documents say.

The passenger was indicted by a federal grand jury and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Friday, the office of the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts said Saturday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

© 2023 The Associated Press.

