Watch CBS News
Local News

Partial Red Line shutdown begins Saturday for track repairs

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Part of Red Line to be shut down for 16 days
Part of Red Line to be shut down for 16 days 02:18

BOSTON - MBTA Red Line riders are due to experience service disruptions as a portion of the line closes for 16 days. 

Starting Saturday morning, the MBTA will close the line from JFK/UMass to Ashmont, along with the Mattapan line, for "critical" track work. 

In a statement on their website, the MBTA said, "This 16-day closure will enable us to work around the clock and achieve repairs and upgrades that would take six months if we had to do them while the system is operating without interrupting service." 

Chris Aquino uses the Red Line to get from Ashmont to South Station five days a week. He said it can take 45 minutes to an hour to go the seven stops. "In particular the Red Line is painful," said Aquino. "Atrocious. Horrific." 

Slow zones have been plaguing the line for the better part of a year. The MBTA instituted slow zones after a review from the Federal Transit Administration brought to light serious safety issues, and a lack of documentation on track work that had, or had not, been completed. 

The MBTA has done closures like this before on the Orange and Blue Lines. 

Shuttle buses will be provided for Red Line commuters. The closure will last from October 14 through October 29.  

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 8:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.