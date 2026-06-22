Parole denied for man convicted of killing Massachusetts State Trooper George Hanna in 1983

A man convicted of killing Massachusetts State Trooper George Hanna in Auburn in 1983 has been denied parole.

Jose Colon, now 63-years-old, shot and killed Trooper Hanna during a traffic stop. He qualified for a parole hearing earlier this year because of a new state law that offers a second chance to young offenders.

Colon, who was 20 at the time of the killing, and two other men were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Parole Board denied Colon's request because they said he lacked full accountability for the crime. Board members also believed he lied about drug use in prison.

Jose Colon at his parole hearing on January 15, 2026. CBS Boston

"The Board concludes that Jose Colon has not demonstrated a level of rehabilitation that would make his release compatible with the welfare of society," the board wrote in its decision.

At his first parole hearing in January, Colon told the board he was "deeply saddened and remorseful" for killing Hanna and formally apologized to the trooper's family and friends.

Hanna's daughters have been pushing for changes to the law that allowed Colon to be eligible for parole.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who wrote a letter in opposition to Colon's release earlier this year, said she is grateful his request was denied.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna was shot and killed in 1983. CBS Boston

"More than four decades after Trooper George Hanna was brutally murdered while serving and protecting the people of Massachusetts, his loss continues to be felt by his family, fellow law enforcement officers and communities across our state," Healey said in a statement. "Today's decision recognizes the magnitude of that loss and provides some measure of relief to those who have fought to ensure his memory is never forgotten."

The Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery, held annually since 1983, are named after Trooper Hanna and recognize Massachusetts police officers.

Colon will be eligible for parole again in three years.