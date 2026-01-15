Gunman who killed Massachusetts State Trooper George Hanna in 1983 gets first parole hearing

One of the men convicted of killing Massachusetts State Trooper George Hanna nearly 43 years ago has his first parole hearing Thursday. Hanna's family will be there.

Jose Colon is getting the hearing because of a new state law that offers a second chance to young offenders.

Who was Trooper George Hanna?

Hanna was shot and killed in Auburn in February 1983 during a routine traffic stop. He was 36 years old and left behind a wife and three children. The annual bravery awards for Massachusetts police officers, started in 1983, are named after him.

Massachusetts State Trooper George Hanna Massachusetts State Police

Hanna had pulled a car over in a parking lot and ordered the three men and two women inside to get out. One of the men - Jose Colon - fired six shots at Hanna, killing him. Colon, who was 20 at the time, and two other men were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Mattis decision creates 210 new parole cases

In 2024, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) ruled that mandatory life sentences without parole for anyone under the age of 21 was unconstitutional. The so-called Mattis decision meant that Colon was now eligible for a parole hearing.

Hanna's daughters, Kim and Debbie, have been pushing for changes to the law that would exclude anyone who kills police officers or public officials.

"It's like reliving the night again," Kim Hanna told reporters before the hearing. She and her sister will address the parole board Thursday.

"This is unnecessary revictimization of us that will go on every one to five years. That needs to be stopped," Debbie Hanna said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey sent a letter to the state parole board Tuesday, urging them to keep Colon in prison.

The parole board told WBZ-TV there have been 210 total Mattis cases so far. There have been 51 decisions made as of last month - 39 were granted parole and 12 were denied. That's a 76-percent parole approval rate.

"I'm going in this thinking that 100-percent he could get out," Debbie said. "Consequences need actions and the consequence with killing my father is permanent. So, therefore, you will be permanently behind bars not to see the light of day. And as long as I live I will fight to see that happen."