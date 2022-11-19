'Not a legal parking spot': Car ends up on top of pole in Leicester crash

LEICESTER -- Police in Leicester responded to an unusual call on Friday night. In the Walmart parking lot, a car ended up on top of a short pole.

A photo from the scene shows the car balancing on two wheels while being propped up by the pole.

"And in case you were wondering...no this is not a legal parking spot," police wrote on Facebook.

Leicester Police responded to this crash on Friday night. CBS Boston

No other cars were involved.