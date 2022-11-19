Watch CBS News
Local News

'Not a legal parking spot': Car ends up on top of pole in Leicester crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LEICESTER -- Police in Leicester responded to an unusual call on Friday night. In the Walmart parking lot, a car ended up on top of a short pole. 

A photo from the scene shows the car balancing on two wheels while being propped up by the pole. 

"And in case you were wondering...no this is not a legal parking spot," police wrote on Facebook

315583138-509591947872215-6689017021361239315-n-2.jpg
Leicester Police responded to this crash on Friday night. CBS Boston

No other cars were involved.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.