'Not a legal parking spot': Car ends up on top of pole in Leicester crash
LEICESTER -- Police in Leicester responded to an unusual call on Friday night. In the Walmart parking lot, a car ended up on top of a short pole.
A photo from the scene shows the car balancing on two wheels while being propped up by the pole.
"And in case you were wondering...no this is not a legal parking spot," police wrote on Facebook.
No other cars were involved.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.