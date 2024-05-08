Study: Trying to be a "perfect" parent could lead to burnout, more mental health issues

Watch CBS News
By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Trying to be a "perfect" parent could be detrimental to both parents and children.

Researchers at Ohio State University surveyed more than 700 parents nationwide and found that more than half of parents report burnout, largely related to whether one feels they are a good parent, perceived judgment from others, time to play with their kids, their relationship with their spouse, and their ability to keep a clean house.

The more free time parents spend with their children and the fewer structured extracurricular activities, the fewer mental health issues their children experience. And if a child had a mental health disorder, parents reported a higher level of burnout and a greater likelihood to insult, criticize, scream at, curse at, or physically harm their children.

Researchers say social media plays a role, with parents seeing what appear to be perfect families doing perfect things online and wondering, "How do they seem to always have it all together when I don't?" Parents should prioritize self-care and focus on having a happy family and not a perfect one.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 6:16 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

