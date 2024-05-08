Study: Trying to be a "perfect" parent could lead to burnout, more mental health issues

Trying to be the "perfect" parent could be detrimental to parents and children, study says

BOSTON - Trying to be a "perfect" parent could be detrimental to both parents and children.

Researchers at Ohio State University surveyed more than 700 parents nationwide and found that more than half of parents report burnout, largely related to whether one feels they are a good parent, perceived judgment from others, time to play with their kids, their relationship with their spouse, and their ability to keep a clean house.

The more free time parents spend with their children and the fewer structured extracurricular activities, the fewer mental health issues their children experience. And if a child had a mental health disorder, parents reported a higher level of burnout and a greater likelihood to insult, criticize, scream at, curse at, or physically harm their children.

Researchers say social media plays a role, with parents seeing what appear to be perfect families doing perfect things online and wondering, "How do they seem to always have it all together when I don't?" Parents should prioritize self-care and focus on having a happy family and not a perfect one.