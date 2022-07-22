Stem cell doctor joins PMC rider after nearly 20 years of partnership

BOSTON - It was a surprise for a pair of longtime teammates doing the Pan-Mass Challenge: doctor Corey Cutler of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute revealed that for the first time, he would be riding his second day of the PMC with his Stem Cell Cyclists teammate Martha Gold while WBZ cameras were rolling.

"So, I'm going to spend 50 miles by her side," said Cutler. "By some of the other team members' side. And I'll really get to experience some of the joy they experience on PMC day."

This amazing bond started to take shape nearly two decades ago when Martha started riding the PMC in memory of her sister Judy.

Judy passed away after receiving a stem cell transplant to treat cancer.

"I rode the PMC that first year. Second year. Third year and after that, I said we have to have a team," Martha said.

That is when the Stem Cell Cyclists were born. Martha connected with Doctor Cutler who specializes in stem cell transplants.

"Because of her history with stem cell transplants, they chose me to work with her," said Cutler. "We hit it off. Right away it was clear that we were going to have a team together and a future together."

All the fundraising from the Stem Cell Cyclists goes to Doctor Cutler's research. It has helped him make significant strides over the past 17 years.

"There's new medicine, there's new research," said Martha. "There's new ideas on how to survive. So, it is the present and the future, and I love Corey. It's like being family."

Corey agrees and says none of his work would be possible without the PMC.

"We know there is a direct link between riding, fundraising, and the advances in therapy. It's clear we can't do our research, we can't do our studies, we can't fund the laboratory experiments without fundraising and philanthropic dollars. The PMC is the single largest donor to the Dana Farber. Without PMC money, we wouldn't be able to do half of what we've accomplished."

And when it's time to hit the starting line, Martha will also be riding for her husband, David.

"My husband has lymphoma in his brain," Martha told WBZ-TV. "And he's living with his oral chemo every day and he's really doing great right now."

"So yeah, I ride for my husband and I ride for everyone, everyone who has cancer."