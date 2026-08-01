Thousands ride into Bourne for day 1 of Pan-Mass Challenge, "It's an amazing cause."

It was a picture-perfect day as thousands of Pan-Mass Challenge bikers rode into the Mass. Maritime Academy for day one of the ride.

The two-day 177-mile bike-a-thon began at a new starting line at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester on Saturday morning. The ride aimed to raise $79 million for the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute this year.

Around 6500 people from around the world traveled to participate in the yearly event. Emotions were high as people crossed into Bourne. Laura Hart said she rides in honor of her co-worker and roommate, and now her mother, all of whom passed away from cancer.

"My mother got diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer, and we just lost her a month ago," Hart said. "This is an amazing cause. I love that 100% of the [funds raised] go to Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund."

Mapfre Insurance has also been impacted by cancer and comes together as a company to participate in the ride.

"We have riders who are living proof riders. We have volunteers who are living proof, so it's amazing," said assistant vice president Brenda Williams.

Seven-year-old Tilly Dannoff was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor five years ago. Her family is riding in honor of heri battle.

"We've been touched by cancer in other ways, but when Tilly got diagnosed, it was a whole other level of meaning and heartbreak. Now when we show up there's just this extra level of gratitude for riders," said Clair Stock from Team Tilly. "She has disabilities we will have to deal with for the rest of her life."

M&T Bank is an official sponsor of the ride. For vice president Colleen Foy, it means more to her than just supporting the ride. She lost her sister, Katie, to cancer last year.

"It's a huge cause that impacts everyone, so M&T wanted to help with the PMC mission, which is to cure cancer," Foy said.

The Pan-Mass Challenge will continue on Sunday with riders biking out to Provincetown.

100% of every rider-raised dollar supports cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. WBZ-TV is proud to partner with the Pan-Mass Challenge. For more information, go to pmc.org.