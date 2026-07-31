Thousands of riders prepare for Pan-Mass Challenge from new start line in Worcester

In the high hills of Worcester, Massachusetts, thousands of Pan-Mass Challenge riders are ready for the two-day 177-mile bike-a-thon to raise funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"Worcester is kind of nice. We're really enjoying being up on the hill," said Ken McLean of Landry's Bicycles. "We got a nice breeze."

Final bike tweaks were underway Friday as people from around the world got ready to take part in the 47th PMC.

Inaugural start at College of the Holy Cross

For the first time ever, the PMC has a new starting line. Riders will be taking off from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester on Saturday morning. The new location replaces the traditional Sturbridge start used for decades.

"So far so good. I'm nervous of how high up we are, which means we will be going down fast," rider Betsy Murphy said.

Thousands of riders registered at the Luth Athletic Complex. Holy Cross turned their basketball court into a massive store for folks to pick up PMC merchandise.

"It's kind of crazy to have a start be new for us," said Justine Darmanian, director of volunteer operations at the PMC. "We have a ton of space here so it's awesome."

Pedaling to beat cancer

The theme this year is "Now More Than Ever." Each rider with a different story pedaling hard to beat cancer. "Collectively we got hundreds of people we rode for. I lost my first husband 19 years ago to cancer," said Michelle Aiken of Team Hope.

Steven Branfman is riding with Team Kermit in memory of his son, Jared, who passed away from brain cancer back in 2005. He was only 23. "It's just joyful riding," said Branfman. "Jared's with me every day."

Team Kermit now has a fund at Dana-Farber in Jared's memory and has raised more than $8 million for pediatric brain and spinal tumor research. "To be able to do something for the cancer community in Jared's memory at Dana-Farber called the Jared Fund," Branfman said. "Just the money that Team Kermit has raised and has funded a lab that is dedicated to pediatric brain cancer. If Jared were diagnosed today, there would be treatment for him."

The fundraising goal for this year's PMC was $79 million.

100% of every rider-raised dollar supports cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. WBZ-TV is proud to partner with the Pan-Mass Challenge. For more information, go to pmc.org.