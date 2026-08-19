Most of Orange Line to shut down for 11 days amid track problems on the MBTA

The majority of the MBTA's Orange Line will be shut down for 11 days in the Boston area for planned repair work and upgrades, starting Thursday.

The service suspension between Oak Grove and Back Bay will be in effect from Aug. 20 to Aug. 30.

"During this service suspension, the MBTA will perform essential track and signal upgrades on the Orange Line," the T said in a statement. "This regular, planned renewal and revitalization work is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of our infrastructure and preserving the system for future generations of riders."

The T had to suspend the Orange Line between North Station and Ruggles and replace trains with shuttle buses on Tuesday because of a track problem at the Chinatown station. The T opened the fare gates for a few hours to give riders free trips as a result of the delays.

Orange Line shutdown

During the Orange Line shutdown, free shuttle buses will run between Oak Grove and North Station. Riders using the shuttle buses to get downtown from Oak Grove "should budget at least an additional 70 minutes of travel," the T says.

To get to Back Bay, the T recommends that riders get on the Green Line at North Station. Green Line service will be increased during the shutdown.

Commuter Rail service will be fare-free between Oak Grove and North Station.

MBTA service outages

The Orange Line shutdown comes on the heels of a nine-day Green Line closure and a 10-day Red Line shutdown.

Even after the Red Line repair work, problems persisted on the tracks, with riders delayed by smoke and signal problems that led to delays.

The T apologized for the continued problems, saying "minor adjustments may need to be after service resumes."