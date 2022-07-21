Passengers escape burning Orange Line train on bridge above Mystic River

'We heard an explosion,' Passengers escape burning MBTA Orange Line train on bridge over Mystic Rive

'We heard an explosion,' Passengers escape burning MBTA Orange Line train on bridge over Mystic Rive

'We heard an explosion,' Passengers escape burning MBTA Orange Line train on bridge over Mystic Rive

SOMERVILLE - Several passengers escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning.

Video from above the bridge just after 7 a.m. showed flames and smoke coming out of the front car of the train as it was stopped on the bridge near Assembly station in Somerville.

VIDEO: Shows the fire on the Orange Line train. Video shared with @wbz by John Gosselin#wbz #CBSNewsBoston pic.twitter.com/FpwTimfFP2 — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) July 21, 2022

Passenger Jennifer Donovan told WBZ-TV she heard an explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. She said people tried to pry the doors open and punch the glass out of windows in order to get out.

Passengers evacuated the burning Orange Line train on a bridge above the Mystic River, July 21, 2022. Jennifer Donovan

"People got very frightened, started screaming," she said. "It was a pretty wild scene."

It's not known if anyone was hurt. Photos and video sent to WBZ showed passengers evacuating the train, some through windows onto the tracks. They then walked down the tracks to shuttle buses.

Wild video from inside the Orange Line train that filled with smoke this morning (shared with #WBZ by Jennifer Thomson-Sullivan). pic.twitter.com/OjrpE30T1B — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) July 21, 2022

There were also reports that a passenger jumped off the bridge into the water below. Somerville Firefighters Local 76 posted to Facebook that "Marine one has also been deployed for a reported jumper into the water."

The train was later towed to Wellington Station.

"Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a disabled train near Assembly. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched," the MBTA tweeted.

The T tweeted that the train has a "mechanical problem."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.