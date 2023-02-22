Orange Line car dislodges from trailer on I-495 north in Chelmsford

Orange Line car dislodges from trailer on I-495 north in Chelmsford

Orange Line car dislodges from trailer on I-495 north in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD – A trailer hauling an MBTA Orange Line car dislodged from the truck that was pulling it on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford.

It happened on the northbound side of the highway Tuesday evening just before Route 3 and the Lowell Connector. The trailer was still on the highway Wednesday morning, keeping one lane of traffic closed for rush hour.

No one was hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trailer hauling an Orange Line train became dislodged from the truck on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford. CBS Boston

"There may need to be a short-term full closure and additional lane restrictions of I-495 northbound at this location after peak commuting hours for tow operations to remove the oversized vehicle from the scene," MassDOT said in a statement Wednesday morning.

There's no word yet on what caused the incident.