Entertainment and community at Open Streets Boston in Roxbury

ROXBURY - From art to music to community and culture over the weekend, Open Streets Boston brought in folks from all over the city to Roxbury.

"It really is an opportunity to have the community to come out and meet their neighbors, see old folkds they have not seen in a long time," said organizer Shina Bryant.

Open Streets Boston is a car-free event series full of entertainment and information. More than 150 community nonprofit partners and vendors took part in the event, including Black Girls and Black Men Run, focusing on health and wellness.

"Get us off some of those lists where we're number one with heart disease and everything else and just really help brothers try to develop a healthy lifestyle," said Jeff Joseph of Black Men Run.

Although a bit hot it was perfect conditions for family and kids to come together. More Than Words is a nonprofit that focuses on system-involved young adults and provides business training and youth development.

"Some of our young adults that come in are experiencing homelessness, systemic involved [Department of Children and Families] and we try and give them support. Whether its financial support with the business training side, so they come in and work hours. Trying to find housing, getting access to food," said More Than Words founder Stefanie Allen.

"Come together in and of community, for community, collective economics, putting money and resources into other businesses that look like me," said Bryant.