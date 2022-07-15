5 people hospitalized after car hits tree, falls down embankment onto Onset beach
ONSET - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car crashed onto a beach in Onset.
The Onset Fire Department responded to the accident on Onset Avenue at around 5 a.m. and say the car went down a 30-foot embankment after hitting a tree.
Five of the six people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital. Two were taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, two others were taken to St Luke's Trauma Center, and one person was medflighted to Rhode Island Hospital.
Onset is located in the town of Wareham.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
