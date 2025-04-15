One Boston Day honors those lost 12 years after 2013 Boston Marathon bombings

One Boston Day, an annual event to honor those killed and wounded in the tragic events connected to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, will be held Tuesday.

Each year on April 15, the city of Boston remembers the victims with a memorial ceremony on Boylston Street, a moment of silence and volunteer events to symbolize the strength and the unity of Boston.

On April 15, 2013, two bombs exploded at two different locations on Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people - eight-year-old Martin Richard, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 29-year-old Krystle Campbell.

Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier and Dennis Simmonds. (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier was later shot and killed by the bombers during the manhunt. Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds died in 2014 from injuries he suffered during a confrontation with the bombers.

Memorials now stand at both bombing sites on Boylston Street. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the families who lost loved ones in the attacks will lay wreaths and pause for a moment of reflection at the memorials.

A moment of silence will be held at 2:49 p.m. to mark the time of the first explosion that day.

One Boston Day is also an opportunity for community service. This year, the city is holding a neighborhood cleanup at Franklin Park at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday and a blood drive on Marathon Monday, April 21, starting at 11 a.m. in Kenmore Square.

For more information, visit the city's website.