88-year-old woman killed in Foxboro crash
FOXBORO - An 88-year-old woman was killed in a Foxboro crash Saturday evening, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said.
It happened just before 6 p.m. near 192 Main St. According to investigators, a Toyota Corolla heading north crossed the center line and hit another car.
Olga Perry, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to a hospital where she later died, the DA said. Investigators believe the Foxboro resident was not wearing a seatbelt. It's not clear if she suffered a medical issue before the collision.
The other driver did not require hospitalization.
The crash is still under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.