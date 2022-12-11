88-year-old woman killed in Foxboro crash

FOXBORO - An 88-year-old woman was killed in a Foxboro crash Saturday evening, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near 192 Main St. According to investigators, a Toyota Corolla heading north crossed the center line and hit another car.

Olga Perry, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to a hospital where she later died, the DA said. Investigators believe the Foxboro resident was not wearing a seatbelt. It's not clear if she suffered a medical issue before the collision.

The other driver did not require hospitalization.

The crash is still under investigation.