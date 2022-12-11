Watch CBS News
88-year-old woman killed in Foxboro crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO - An 88-year-old woman was killed in a Foxboro crash Saturday evening, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near 192 Main St. According to investigators, a Toyota Corolla heading north crossed the center line and hit another car.

Olga Perry, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to a hospital where she later died, the DA said. Investigators believe the Foxboro resident was not wearing a seatbelt. It's not clear if she suffered a medical issue before the collision. 

The other driver did not require hospitalization. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 10:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

