Boy injured on Old Orchard Beach amusement park ride

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine - An "incident" on an Old Orchard Beach amusement park ride left a 10-year-old boy injured over the weekend, authorities said. 

The fire department responded Saturday at about 6 p.m. to the "Super Star" ride at Palace Playland. The child was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

"We're still trying to figure out exactly what happened and the events that led to the child being injured," a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said. 

The ride passed inspection both before the start of the season and on Saturday night, the department said.

"Super Star consists of three arms radiating from a central column," a description on the Palace Playland website says. "At the end of each arm is a Star holding seven gondolas. When the ride begins the central column spins one way, while the Stars at the end of each arm are raised in the air and rotate the other way."

The Fire Marshal's Office is continuing to investigate the incident. 

First published on July 19, 2022 / 12:34 PM

