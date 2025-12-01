Ocean Spray looking into viral videos showing cranberry sauce cans full of water

Ocean Spray is looking into viral social media videos that claim to show its cranberry sauce cans full of water instead of jelly.

One TikTok video has more than 10 million views since it was posted on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The video shows someone using a knife to open up a can of cranberry sauce, and only finding water inside. Two other opened cans also appear to just contain water instead of cranberries.

"They sold us cans of water"

"They sold us cans of water as cranberry sauce," the person in the video says.

A different video posted to Facebook, also showing someone open a cranberry sauce can full of water, has nearly 100,000 views.

"This was my ocean spray cranberry sauce yesterday… 4 cans," the Facebook user wrote. "Who else had this happen?"

Ocean Spray additionally responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, to a customer who complained that they bought eight cans of cranberry sauce that only had water inside.

Ocean Spray responds

Ocean Spray told WBZ-TV in a statement that it is investigating the situation.

"We're aware of a few reports about cans containing water instead of cranberry sauce, and we're looking into how this may have happened," Ocean Spray said in a statement. "Millions of families enjoyed their cranberry sauce this holiday season, but even one can of sauce not meeting expectations matters to us. We've reached out to the folks who shared these videos to learn more and make it right."

Ocean Spray, formed in 1930, is headquartered in Lakeville, Massachusetts. The agricultural cooperative said in 2018 that it produces 70 million cans of cranberry sauce a year.