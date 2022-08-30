Obama portraits go on display at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts this weekend

Unique Obama portraits unveiled Unique portraits of Obamas unveiled 02:04

BOSTON - Portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will go on display to the general public in Boston this weekend.

"The Obama Portraits Tour" is making its last stop of a cross-country tour at the Museum of Fine Arts. The portraits by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald will be available for viewing from September 3 through October 30.

As CBS News reported when the portraits were unveiled in 2018, the nontraditional paintings represented a break from the past.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stand next to their newly unveiled portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

"I'm also thinking about all of the young people, particularly girls and girls of color. Who in years ahead will come to this place and they will look up and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall," Mrs. Obama said at the ceremony.

Advanced, time-entry exhibition tickets are required, but the museum is offering free admission on four days: Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and Oct. 30.

Click here for ticket information.