Nude sunbather who "shocked and alarmed" passersby in Marshfield arrested, police say

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MARSHFIELD -  A 65-year-old man is accused of sunbathing nude by a popular path in Marshfield, police say.

Officers arrested Richard Wuschke, of Mansfield, and charged him with open and gross lewdness and disorderly conduct. Police said he was laying down on the bank of the South River "with his shorts around his ankles and his genitals exposed."

The space by the Rexhame Beach parking lot was packed with families walking and people fishing on the nice day.

"The area was busy and several witnesses reported being shocked and alarmed after encountering Wuschke next to the river bank," police said.

345606467-543021781352686-9067075544967889113-n.jpg
Richard Wuschke, accused of sunbathing nude in public. Marshfield police

Marshfield police added that he was charged in a similar incident at the Liberty Plaza one year ago, where officers allegedly caught him wearing just a T-shirt and socks.

Wuschke was released on bail and is set to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 2:31 PM

