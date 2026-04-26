Crew member on Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship falls overboard off Massachusetts coast

Coast Guard teams have suspended the search for a crew member who fell off a Norwegian cruise ship while it was traveling from Bermuda to Boston. Rescuers searched in in the overnight hours Sunday off the coast of Massachusetts after issuing a man overboard announcement to passengers.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report that the crew member was seen on a security camera falling off the Norwegian Breakaway, plunging into the waters about 12 miles off of the Cape Cod town of Wellfleet.

A passenger told CBS News Boston that a ship-wide man overboard announcement was issued, and lifeboats were launched.

A spotlight and life ring after a crew member fell overboard off the Norwegian Breakaway. Zac Chupka

According to the Coast Guard, a search helicopter arrived just after 1:15 a.m. to assist in the search. A crew from Coast Guard Station Provincetown also helped in the search.

Another helicopter took off later Sunday morning, but the search was suspended just after noon, "pending new information."

The cruise ship arrived at Boston's Black Falcon Terminal Sunday just before noon.

Passengers received a letter that due to the delayed arrival, embarkation would take place later than expected Sunday afternoon.

"Overnight and into the early morning hours, the ship remained engaged in search and rescue efforts following a man overboard situation, working closely with maritime authorities," the letter said. "These efforts required the vessel's full attention before the voyage could safely resume toward Boston. Situations such as these are never easy, and the safety and well-being of those at sea remain at the heart of every decision we make."

The name of the person who fell overboard has not been released. It is not yet known what caused them to fall overboard.