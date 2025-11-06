Northern lights could be visible in Massachusetts tonight, forecast map shows

There is a chance of seeing the elusive northern lights in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and throughout the northeast tonight.

Over the last few days there have been multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from sunspot 4274 on the surface of the sun.

Forecast models are predicting a direct hit to Earth's upper atmosphere Thursday night and a glancing blow again Friday.

Northern lights forecast

Experts are now forecasting the potential of a strong geomagnetic storm Thursday evening, which in turn, means there is likely to be increased auroral activity.

The light show actually began Wednesday night as auroras were spotted in several northern states, though it was too cloudy in Massachusetts.

Wednesday night's sightings were caused by a glancing blow from a CME, meaning tonight's show has even more potential.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Aurora sightings are possible as far south as New Jersey tonight as seen by the black line on the map. While they are far more likely across portions of the Upper Midwest and northern New England, skywatchers throughout the northeast should be on the lookout.

How to see the northern lights

It seems that the highest odds of auroral activity in southern New England may be early this evening, peaking around 7 p.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Here's the caveat: Auroras are very difficult to predict and can be very finicky and fleeting.

To increase your odds of a sighting, find an area with the least amount of artificial light and a wide open view of the sky and horizon.

Another challenge this evening: The just-past-full moon. The added moonlight will unfortunately make the aurora more difficult to see. That doesn't preclude us from seeing the northern lights but it may mean we need a stronger surge of geomagnetic activity and deeper colors in order for the naked eye to catch the show.

There has been a surge in northern lights activity in the past year as the sun has been in a period of solar maximum during its 11-year solar cycle. Space Weather Prediction Center forecast coordinator Shawn Dahl told WBZ-TV last year that the ramped-up auroras could continue into 2026.