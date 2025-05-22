Possible accidental gun discharge investigated after man is killed in Massachusetts home

A Massachusetts man was charged after another man was found shot to death at a home in Northbridge late Wednesday night and police are investigating it as a possible accidental gun discharge.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said police were called to a home on Legion Way shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. At the home, a 36-year-old man was found dead with a single gunshot wound. His name has not been released.

Man arrested at Northbridge home

"We didn't see or hear the gunshot but afterwards, we had quite a few...I guess there was a state and a town police car here," said neighbor Phil Greiner. "The younger of their two boys came out and I guess they took him into custody but I don't know that for sure."

Christopher Lacour, 33, was arrested at the home and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned Thursday in Uxbridge District Court and released on $10,000 bail. Police said he had a license to carry the gun, which has now been suspended.

Gun safety reminder from DA

Police said Lacour and the victim knew each other and were related but didn't say how. They added the shooting was an "isolated incident" and the public is not at risk. They said this is a lesson in gun safety.

"Never underestimate the discussion you have to have with regards to gun safety," said Early. "I am comfortable saying that right now, not too much more really we can say, we've got to say in the courtroom."

An autopsy is pending with the results expected to be released Friday. Police said the charges against Lacour could be upgraded once the autopsy's results are released. He is due bac in court on June 23.

A man at the home where this happened told WBZ-TV he can't say anything before asking the news crew to leave.