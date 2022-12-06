North Shore Animal Hospital closes after 40 years in business

Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

LYNN - North Shore Animal Hospital is shutting down after 40 years.

The news came as a shock to both the clients and the former owner, who recently sold the business hoping to retire.

"I bought this land and built the building, and I designed the inside and an architect did the outside," said veterinarian Dr. David Dunn.

Over the course of four decades, Dunn has cared for numerous pets. Olive was one of his favorites. The face of North Shore Animal Hospital, Olive was hit by a train and brought in by police. Dunn saved her life and took her in when she had nowhere to go.

"We put a plate on one side and pins and screws on the other side, and I had her for 15 years," said Dunn.

Owners are collecting their pets' records after learning the hospital was closing. CBS Boston

It's that kind of care that kept pet owners like Anthony Capano from Lynn coming back for more than 20 years.

"I've had probably four dogs that I've been bringing here," said Capano. "When you come to someone for so many years and you trust them, it's awfully hard to find someone else."

Capano and thousands of others are now collecting their pets' records after learning the hospital was closing. It's news that Dunn found out about with everyone else.

"It's devastating," said Dunn. "It's breaking a lot of hearts; there have been a lot of tears."

Staff members like Karen Crichton, who has worked at North Shore for 26 years, are now without a job less than three weeks until Christmas.

"It's very sad, I have a 9-year-old son," said Crichton.

Dunn says two other staff members he started the business with 40 years ago were recently let go by the new company.

"A lot of people have put their whole life into this business," said Dunn.

For many. the goodbye to North Shore Animal Hospital is an emotional one.

"It's a huge loss, not just for Lynn but for all the cities and towns around here that came here, because they're so great," said Maria Kingston of Revere.

"I wish you guys all the best. I'm sad we won't be seeing each other anymore," said an emotional Capano leaving the hospital.

WBZ-TV reached out to the new owners, Mission Veterinary Partners, out of Michigan, but they have not responded to our request for comment.

"I'm worried about my people because there are people who have been here for decades," said Dunn.

"I just send my thoughts and prayers out to the rest of our staff," said Crayton.