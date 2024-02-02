Massachusetts resident Noah Kahan's New England-inspired music resonates with fans ahead of Grammys

Noah Kahan on rise to fame, Grammy nomination Noah Kahan opens up about Grammy nomination, breakout success 05:51

WATERTOWN - Vermont native and Watertown resident Noah Kahan is on his way to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this weekend, where he's up for Best New Artist, and his fans back home in New England said they're looking forward to cheering him on.

"I was very excited," Kahan told CBS Mornings' Gayle King. "It's surreal, first and foremost, and I've been working for eight years." Kahan thanked his team and his fans most of all. "I just feel proud of me and my team and the people who have believed in me for so long."

Those people live in and around New England, the place Kahan writes so much about.

"I think it's cool because we can relate to some of his songs," said Watertown resident Maeve.

"I think this is great, it's good to see people coming out of small towns just representing the little communities around New England," said Watertown resident Kate Zimmerman.

Kahan is known for writing about the dark days during New England's "Stick Season" and the region's bright spots too, but mostly his pride in that "Northern Attitude." His loyal fan base is looking forward to watching the Grammys this Sunday to see if he wins but no matter what the outcome, they said Kahan and his songs will always belong to them.

The Grammys air on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. on WBZ TV. Kahan will also be playing two shows at Fenway Park this July.