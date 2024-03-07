Potential Bruins trade target Noah Hanifin dealt to Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON -- Bruins fans hoping that the team would bring Noah Hanifin home at the trade deadline are not getting their wish. The Norwood native was traded by the Calgary Flames to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night, as part of a three-team trade that also included the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hanifin was one of the best players available at the deadline and was a natural fit for Boston given the team's issues on the blue line. He would have given the Bruins another top-line defenseman to help fill the void while Hampus Lindholm works his way back from an undisclosed injury and Derek Forbort looks to shake off his struggles since returning from his own ailment.

Instead, Hanifin will now join former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and Chelmsford's Jack Eichel in Vegas, as the Golden Knights look to win a second straight title. The Knights currently sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division, are are looking to get back on track after dropping three straight games and eight of their last 10 games.

Hanifin will be a free agent at the end of the season, but he and Vegas are reportedly working on a contract extension following Wednesday's trade, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

With Hanifin heading to Vegas, the Bruins will have to look elsewhere for a defenseman ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline. The team could also use some help at center, so we'll see what Don Sweeney can conjure up as he looks to bolster the 36-13-15 Bruins for the stretch run.