High tide flooding on the rise in New England, NOAA report finds

BOSTON – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report on Tuesday, saying that high tide flooding in New England is on the rise.

That means we will continue to see flooding not only on stormy days, but also on sunny days.

Experts often talk about the rise in so-called "sunny day flooding" or "king tide flooding," which is flooding when there aren't any storms around.

The reason that is increasing is the rise of the sea level. As water levels continue to go up, we are steadily seeing more frequent flooding at the coast.

Nationally, the northeast is seeing some of the highest impact from this change.

Since 2000, there has been a 200% increase in high tide flooding days. That means 11-18 days per year.

By 2050, it is estimated we will experience high tide flooding 50-70 days per year. 

