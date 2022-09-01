N'Keal Harry set to miss at least four games after Bears place receiver on Injured Reserve

FOXBORO -- N'Keal Harry's time in Chicago is starting to resemble his time in New England. The receiver is going to have to wait to make his Bears debut this season, after being placed on IR on Thursday.

Harry is still recovering from the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in August, which required the receiver to undergo tightrope surgery. He won't be eligible to return to action for the Bears Week 5 of the regular season.

Harry was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, but struggled to stay healthy during his time in New England. He didn't debut until November of his rookie season due to an ankle injury that he suffered in the preseason.

Harry played in just 33 games in his three seasons with the Patriots, finishing his New England career with a disappointing 57 catches for 598 and four touchdowns.

The Patriots moved on from Harry in July, trading him to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick.