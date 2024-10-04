Nibi the beaver meets Massachusetts Gov. Healey after permit allows her to stay with rescue

Nibi the beaver meets Gov. Healey after she's allowed to stay with rescue as educational animal

CHELMSFORD - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey paid a visit to Nibi the beaver Friday, who will now stay at a wildlife rescue thanks to the governor's intervention.

In rescue's care for two years

Nibi was young and orphaned when she was rescued by Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Sturbridge two years ago. She's since been cared for by the rescue in Chelmsford.

Healey met with Jane Newhouse, who runs the rescue, and got to meet Nibi. She said Nibi is very cute and was resting inside after a busy week.

"Thank you for your care and attention to wildlife," Healey told Newhouse. "Your care and attention to wildlife. We all care about our creatures and we want to do everything we can to support them, to protect them, to take care of them when they're injured, which is what Jane does here."

MassWildlife initially told the rescue they had to release Nibi back into the wild. Newhouse Wildlife refused, saying she would die if she was left to fend for herself in the wild. A judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday, allowing Nibi to stay with Newhouse Wildlife for the time being. Healey then granted a special permit for Nibi to stay with the rescue as an educational animal.

Hopes to educate the public

"I was just pleased that we were able to help out and make sure that Nibi stays with Jane here and is able to provide the public with exposure to what beavers are all about," said Healey.

"The goal here is to take what happened with Nibi and try to educate as many people as we can to fall in love with beavers and learn how to live with beavers," said Newhouse.

Newhouse said the plan is to start educating with small groups so as not to stress Nibi out.