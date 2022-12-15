NHL hosting free outdoor fan festival at Boston City Hall Plaza before Winter Classic

BOSTON - The Winter Classic comes to Boston on January 2, with the Boston Bruins playing the Pittsburgh Penguins outside at Fenway Park. But before that, the NHL is putting on a two-day, free festival for hockey fans.

The league announced that Boston City Hall Plaza will host the "NHL Winter Classic Plaza" on Friday, December 30 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans can enjoy "fun interactions and experiences, including autograph sessions featuring current and former Boston Bruins greats, a myriad of family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food," a 12 x 24-foot air hockey table, and a chance to snap a photo with the Stanley Cup, organizers say.

No tickets are required to get into the festival. Fans will be required to go through metal detectors, and all bags will be subject to search.

The Bruins and Penguins unveiled their Winter Classic jerseys last month.

This will be the fifth time the Bruins have played outside. Fenway last hosted the Winter Classic in 2010, when the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.