Watch CBS News
Local News

NH Police arrest man after children left in car with loaded gun

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER -  Manchester Police have charged a man for leaving his three young children alone in the car with a loaded gun while he ran into Walmart on Monday.

Tyler Kennedy was charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Police received a report of children left unattended in a vehicle. When they arrived they found the vehicle with three children -- ages 9, 1 and 8 months -- in the vehicle with the doors locked and the car running. Witnesses said the children had been in the car for about 20 minutes.

Police found a backpack in the car with a loaded gun and a knife inside and accessible to the children.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 7:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.