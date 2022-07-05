NH Police arrest man after children left in car with loaded gun

MANCHESTER - Manchester Police have charged a man for leaving his three young children alone in the car with a loaded gun while he ran into Walmart on Monday.

Tyler Kennedy was charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Police received a report of children left unattended in a vehicle. When they arrived they found the vehicle with three children -- ages 9, 1 and 8 months -- in the vehicle with the doors locked and the car running. Witnesses said the children had been in the car for about 20 minutes.

Police found a backpack in the car with a loaded gun and a knife inside and accessible to the children.