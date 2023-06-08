NFL using Tom Brady video to teach players not to gamble on games

BOSTON -- In a general sense, with all of the advertisements and sponsorships around the league, NFL players can be forgiven if they get a little bit confused about the rules on gambling. In a strict sense, though, the NFL really can't afford any room for confusion.

To help deliver the message that gambling on NFL games isn't allowed for NFL players, the league looked to ... Tom Brady.

Given his history with the NFL and the commissioner, Brady may be considered an odd choice to do the league's bidding. But Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported that Brady recorded a video message that has been and will be played for every team at rookie minicamps and training camps.

"In his video message, Brady -- widely considered the greatest quarterback, and therefore the greatest player, in NFL history -- talks about his love of football and how the opportunity to play in the NFL was a privilege of a lifetime. He then says betting on NFL games hurts the integrity of the league and the reputation of everyone on your team and it's just not worth it," Klis reported. "Brady concludes his message by imploring players to do the right thing and follow the league's guidelines on gambling, which will be explained shortly, to help the NFL continue to be the greatest league in the world."

The NFL has had several issues in recent years regarding players betting on games, with Calvin Ridley getting suspended for the entire 2022 season. This week, Isaiah Rodgers of the Colts was outed for reportedly betting on games, including his own team. Earlier this offseason, five players were suspended for gambling on games.

While the vast majority of players have clearly received the message loud and clear, some players haven't quite followed the rules. The NFL must figure that if players have trouble listening to coaches and union leaders, perhaps they'll listen to the GOAT.