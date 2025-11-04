The NFL trade deadline is today at 4 p.m. Will the surging Patriots make any moves?

The New England Patriots head into this weekend's showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a record of 7-2, tied for the top seed in the AFC. But before shifting their focus to the Bucs, the Patriots front office will be busy on Tuesday as the NFL trade deadline falls at 4 p.m.

The Patriots rebuild is ahead of schedule, with quarterback Drake Maye developing into a star in his first full season as starter. New England is a position to earn a playoff spot in Mike Vrabel's first year as head coach.

Vrabel said on Monday that the team's front office will be making calls ahead of the deadline.

"Yeah, I mean, continue to focus on – I think what happens is, our personnel staff makes calls and they all have conversations as this thing leads up to it. I would just say continue to do our due diligence about what those may be and what those look like, and then make a decision that we think is best for us. That's what I hope that we do," Vrabel said. "Until I hear otherwise, we'll have conversations this afternoon. Nothing new to report, but just like everything else, figure out who's available if they're on a roster, and if they're not, do we need to get guys in here on the practice squad, or how do we want to handle the roster each and every week?"

The Patriots find themselves in a unique position where they're building for the future, but also contending in the present.

Ahead of the trade deadline, New England sent safety Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers.

As a result, the Patriots have four picks in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That could give them some ammunition to make some deadline day deals.

According to various reports by NFL insiders, the Patriots could be targeting positions such as pass rush, running back, or potentially wide receiver.