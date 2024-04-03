NFL execs critical of Robert Kraft, Patriots' offseason: "They missed out on everyone"

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels: What Patriots fans should like about the quarterbacks -- and what the

BOSTON -- After being told by head coach Jerod Mayo that the Patriots were ready to "burn some cash" in free agency, Patriots fans were largely underwhelmed by the team's modest activity this offseason. And it looks like executives around the league are equally perplexed as to why the Patriots weren't more aggressive in improving their roster after a 4-13 campaign.

That's based on a survey of some anonymous executives from the NFL in a story published on The Athletic.

Noting that the Patriots' highest-priced addition in free agency was journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the story included some quotes from NFL executives who were highly critical of the way the Patriots operated -- with one pinpointing owner Robert Kraft as an issue in the team's failure to land wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

"Kraft mentions the [state income] taxes, the quarterback, the player's girlfriend and then he mentioned the money," an executive told The Athletic. "The reality is, if the dollar net taxes was higher in New England than in Tennessee, they would have gotten the player. It's like Kraft can't live in a world where he is looked at as the problem."

Another executive was simply flummoxed.

"The head coach came out early in the offseason and said, 'We have a lot of money to spend, and we are going to spend it.' Then he had to walk the comment back," the exec said. "Then they lose out on the receiver after their GM says they have no speed on offense. So you have the two highest appointed people in the organization saying they are going to spend and they are going to prioritize speed, and then they do neither. What the hell?"

And as one other executive put it: "It just seemed like they missed out on everyone."

It wasn't the greatest free-agent class in NFL history this year, but there were still talented players who signed around the league. Defensive players like Christian Wilkins (Raiders), Danielle Hunter (Texans) and Jonathan Greenard (Vikings) landed deals, while the big offensive signings were Kirk Cousins (Falcons), Tyron Smith (Jets), Saquon Barkley (Eagles) and the aforementioned Ridley.

The Patriots managed to re-sign a number of players, with Mike Onwenu being the most significant. But coming off a 4-13 season, the only real additions thus far have been tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and running back Antonio Gibson.

That puts a lot of stress on the front office -- a front office which is seemingly not entirely set in stone -- to nail not just one and not just two but several picks in this month's draft in order to provide a shot of youth, speed, and playmaking ability to a team in desperate need of all of it. That figures to be difficult to do, and some executives around the league feel just as confused as the fans.