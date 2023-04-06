Newton DPW worker rescued after trench collapse

NEWTON – A worker was rescued following a trench collapse in Newton on Thursday.

The Newton fire chief said a trench wall collapsed, trapping a DPW worker's legs in the dirt.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bonita Street around 9:15 a.m.

Crews were able to free the man and paramedics took him to Brigham and Women's Hospital with minor injuries.

Neighbors said they've been dealing with a sewer leak for weeks and the workers were there to try and fix it.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted.