Newton DPW worker rescued after trench collapse
NEWTON – A worker was rescued following a trench collapse in Newton on Thursday.
The Newton fire chief said a trench wall collapsed, trapping a DPW worker's legs in the dirt.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bonita Street around 9:15 a.m.
Crews were able to free the man and paramedics took him to Brigham and Women's Hospital with minor injuries.
Neighbors said they've been dealing with a sewer leak for weeks and the workers were there to try and fix it.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted.
