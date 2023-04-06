Watch CBS News
Local News

Newton DPW worker rescued after trench collapse

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Worker rescued after Newton trench collapse
Worker rescued after Newton trench collapse 00:30

NEWTON – A worker was rescued following a trench collapse in Newton on Thursday.

The Newton fire chief said a trench wall collapsed, trapping a DPW worker's legs in the dirt.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bonita Street around 9:15 a.m.

Crews were able to free the man and paramedics took him to Brigham and Women's Hospital with minor injuries.

Neighbors said they've been dealing with a sewer leak for weeks and the workers were there to try and fix it.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted.

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 1:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.